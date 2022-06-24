Lily Peters homicide suspect back in court Friday

CHIPPEA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Friday’s status conference in Chippewa County Circuit Court is the next court appearance for a 14-year-old boy accused of killing 10-year-old Lily Peters of Chippewa Falls.

8th-grader C. P.-B. is facing charges of 1st-degree intentional homicide, 1st-degree sexual assault resulting in great bodily harm and 1st-degree sexual assault of a child under the age of 13 in the death of 10-year-old Iliana “Lily” Peters.

Friday’s status conference will be conducted with the defendant, C. P.-B., and his new representation, Michael Cohen, appearing virtually. The conference is being set to establish future court dates in the case. The date was picked to allow time for Chippewa County DA Wade Newell to deliver materials to the defendant and his representation and for the defense to review all of the case materials.

Two of the three charges C. P.-B. faces carry a maximum lifetime sentence in Wisconsin prison since he is currently being tried as an adult. He is being held on a $1 million cash bond at the Eau Claire Juvenile Detention Center while the case is tried in court.

The criminal complaint for the case was released in May, but other documents in the case subject to open records laws, including search warrants, will remain sealed until all parties have had time to review their contents. Newell said that those documents contain identifying information and that some of the warrants are part of active investigations.

Newell said in court in May that the 14-year-old boy told investigators that he intended to rape and kill Peters when they left a house in Chippewa Falls together. Newell said that the suspect told investigators that he hit Peters in the stomach and with a stick before strangling her to death and then sexually assaulting her. Peters was found dead near the Duncan Creek Trail in Chippewa Falls on April 25.

The status conference will set future dates for hearings and allow time for all parties, including victims and witnesses, to make arrangements to be in court.

