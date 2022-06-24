Madison Police steps up patrols ahead of potential Roe v. Wade demonstrations

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is urging anyone planning to participate in demonstrations following the U.S. Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade to do so peacefully Friday.

The agency stated in an incident report that it is working with other law enforcement agencies ahead of potential rallies. There is currently one scheduled for Friday night outside of the Wisconsin State Capitol. By 4 p.m., around 45 to 50 people on both sides of the issue had gathered at the base of the Capitol. That number continued to grow throughout the afternoon.

“The Madison Police Department supports the rights of people to speak openly and freely about their beliefs. Again, we ask anyone who plans to gather this weekend to do so peacefully,” MPD stated.

The crowd continues to grow at the Wisconsin State Capitol. Speakers share why they’re disappointed in the SCOTUS Roe V. Wade decision. I’m seeing signs that say “Keep your religion out of politics” and “Girls just want fundamental rights”:@nbc15_madison pic.twitter.com/loGydpEbTQ — Marcus Aarsvold (@m_aarsvold) June 24, 2022

A Hartford woman said she hopes legislators pay attention to their message.

“So I am just really hoping that we can ensure that abortions stay legal in Wisconsin because I think it’s absolutely a human right,” Colette Poree said.

MPD stated that there are staffing holds in place, meaning they are not granting leave requests for officers for Friday and Saturday. MPD will have extra patrols out this weekend near organizations and businesses, including the Special Events Team who will also be in place to keep crowds safe.

The department added that there is currently no indication that the rally scheduled outside the Capitol for Friday night would be disorderly or a threat.

