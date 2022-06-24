Minnesota lawmakers react to overturning of Roe V. Wade

MINNESOTA-- The Supreme Court ruled Friday to overturn the Roe v. Wade ruling which is expected to lead to abortion bans in nearly half the states.

Leaders from Minnesota are speaking out.

After the ruling, Democratic Senator Tammy Baldwin said the ruling takes Wisconsin women back to 1849 and blames Republicans for interfering with their freedoms.

My statement on on the Supreme Court overturning Roe and Wisconsin women being taken back to 1849: pic.twitter.com/ETWk1QBy7C — Sen. Tammy Baldwin (@SenatorBaldwin) June 24, 2022

She wants people to join the fight with their voices and their votes.

In Minnesota, Republican Congressman Pete Stauber says the decision will save countless innocent lives and as the father of five children, he believes all life has value and should be protected.

Stauber also applauds the return of decision-making power back to the state’s elected officials.

Today’s historic ruling by the Supreme Court will save countless innocent lives. Read my full statement below. pic.twitter.com/uNjkmYZxq0 — Pete Stauber (@RepPeteStauber) June 24, 2022

Although Minnesota won’t see any changes, abortion is legal up until about 24 weeks.

The state has some restrictions, like a 24-hour waiting period with state-mandated counseling and only physicians can perform the procedure.

Governor Tim Walz said he would veto any abortion ban bill that hits his desk.

Let me be very clear: This ruling changes nothing in Minnesota today, tomorrow, or as long as I am governor. We will not turn back the clock on reproductive rights. — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) June 24, 2022

The state’s Attorney General, Keith Ellison said he would not prosecute anyone coming from outside Minnesota to get an abortion.

SCOTUS has overturned Roe—but in MN, your right to choose is protected & that’s not changing.



But Americans everywhere, not only in MN, are in our circle of compassion.



My pledge to you: No one from any state will be prosecuted in MN for seeking an abortion that’s legal in MN. pic.twitter.com/AgNXKuILbB — Attorney General Keith Ellison (@AGEllison) June 24, 2022

“That no one who travels from another state to seek an abortion that is legal in Minnesota is gonna be prosecuted. No one from another state who has a miscarriage in Minnesota will be prosecuted. No one who helps someone travel from another state to seek an abortion in Minnesota will be prosecuted.”

Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin has temporarily suspended abortion services in Wisconsin after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade decision.

