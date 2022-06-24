Advertisement

Minnesota lawmakers react to overturning of Roe V. Wade

Well at this moment, it is now tougher to get an abortion in Michigan than it is to get one in the Hoosier State. That may change as state lawmakers on both sides of the border discuss the future of reproductive rights in their state.(Jack Springgate)
By Molly Wasche
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
MINNESOTA-- The Supreme Court ruled Friday to overturn the Roe v. Wade ruling which is expected to lead to abortion bans in nearly half the states.

Leaders from Minnesota are speaking out.

After the ruling, Democratic Senator Tammy Baldwin said the ruling takes Wisconsin women back to 1849 and blames Republicans for interfering with their freedoms.

She wants people to join the fight with their voices and their votes.

In Minnesota, Republican Congressman Pete Stauber says the decision will save countless innocent lives and as the father of five children, he believes all life has value and should be protected.

Stauber also applauds the return of decision-making power back to the state’s elected officials.

Although Minnesota won’t see any changes, abortion is legal up until about 24 weeks.

The state has some restrictions, like a 24-hour waiting period with state-mandated counseling and only physicians can perform the procedure.

Governor Tim Walz said he would veto any abortion ban bill that hits his desk.

The state’s Attorney General, Keith Ellison said he would not prosecute anyone coming from outside Minnesota to get an abortion.

“That no one who travels from another state to seek an abortion that is legal in Minnesota is gonna be prosecuted. No one from another state who has a miscarriage in Minnesota will be prosecuted. No one who helps someone travel from another state to seek an abortion in Minnesota will be prosecuted.”

Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin has temporarily suspended abortion services in Wisconsin after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade decision.

