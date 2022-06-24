Missing man in Winona County

WINONA COUNTY, Minn. (KTTC) – The Winona County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing man.

According to the Winona County Sheriff’s Office, 65-year-old Thomas Mueller was last seen on Wednesday, June 22 on County Road 18 in the Utica area.

Mueller is described as 5′8″, 170 pounds, white male with dark hair and a goatee. He was last seen wearing cream or gray shorts, a blue button up short sleeve shirt, and gray slip-on shoes. He is probably wearing a ball cap.

Mueller is thought to be on his UTV described as a 2019 or 2020 John Deere Gator 835. It has a full enclosed cab with doors and a dump bed.

Mueller often travels in Western Winona County or Eastern Olmsted County.

Residents in the area are asked to check fields and outbuildings for Mueller or the UTV.

If you have seen Mueller or have any information, call the Winona County Sheriff’s Office at 507-457-6368.

