Advertisement

Missing man in Winona County

Thomas Mueller
Thomas Mueller(Winona County Sheriff's Office)
By Miranda Johnson
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINONA COUNTY, Minn. (KTTC) – The Winona County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing man.

According to the Winona County Sheriff’s Office, 65-year-old Thomas Mueller was last seen on Wednesday, June 22 on County Road 18 in the Utica area.

Mueller is described as 5′8″, 170 pounds, white male with dark hair and a goatee. He was last seen wearing cream or gray shorts, a blue button up short sleeve shirt, and gray slip-on shoes. He is probably wearing a ball cap.

Mueller is thought to be on his UTV described as a 2019 or 2020 John Deere Gator 835. It has a full enclosed cab with doors and a dump bed.

Mueller often travels in Western Winona County or Eastern Olmsted County.

Residents in the area are asked to check fields and outbuildings for Mueller or the UTV.

If you have seen Mueller or have any information, call the Winona County Sheriff’s Office at 507-457-6368.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A boat used by Bruce's Legacy of Black River Falls, Wis. in water search and recovery efforts.
Officials identify man’s body recovered from Red Cedar Lake
Steven Avery. Photo: June 21, 2022
Steven Avery moved to medium security prison in Wisconsin
Joshua Weichert
Sex offender to be released and live in Eau Claire County
According to a media release by the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, on June 22 around 8:18...
1 hurt after motorcycle crash in Pierce County
Kraft Macaroni & Cheese is getting a name change and a new look.
Kraft Macaroni & Cheese gets new name

Latest News

Dozens of protesters gather in the Wisconsin state Capitol rotunda in Madison, Wis. Wednesday,...
Despite 1849 law, Wisconsin abortion status expected to end up in the courts
U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade.
Wisconsin politicians weigh-in on landmark U.S. Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade
Circuit Court Judge Benjamin Lane at a hearing for the 14-year-old suspect in the murder of...
Court hearing set for September 1 in Lily Peters homicide case
Eau Claire Area school district president discusses results from recent referendum
Eau Claire Area school district president discusses results from recent referendum