One person killed in Chippewa County crash

(File)
(File)(MGN)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 9:20 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A Sheldon man is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Chippewa County Thursday morning.

The sheriff’s office says the crash involved a fuel truck and car. It happened just before 4 a.m. June 23 on Highway 178, south of 180th Avenue in the Town of Eagle Point.

An initial investigation indicates 48-year-old Michael Krieg was driving north on 178 when he crossed into the other lane.

The sheriff’s office reports the fuel truck driver noticed the car in the other lane after going around a curve, attempted to brake but was unable to avoid the crash.

The fuel truck driver was not hurt. Krieg died at the scene.

Deputies say Krieg had controlled substances on him. An autopsy will be conducted.

