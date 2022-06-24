Advertisement

Sex offender to be released into community to live in Wood County

Scott Lee (2018)
Scott Lee (2018)(COURTESY: Wisconsin Department of Corrections Sex Offender Registry)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WOOD COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -The Wood County Sheriff’s Office is notifying the public of a sex offender that is to be released into the community and live in Wood County.

According to a media release by the Wood County Sheriff’s Office, sex offender 51-year-old Scott Lee is set to live at 5055 Knuth Road in the Town of Sigel effective June 30, 2022.

Lee, a level three sex offender, was convicted of first degree sexual assault of a child and second degree sexual assault of a child in 1994 in Wood County.

Lee has a lifetime GPS monitor. Questions can be directed to the Wisconsin Department of Corrections-Sex Offender Registry at 608-240-5830.

