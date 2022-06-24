Wis. DOC issues arrest warrant for Pepin County sex offender

PEPIN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -The Wis. Department of Corrections has issued an arrest warrant for a Pepin County sex offender.

According to a media release by the Pepin County Sheriff’s Office, the Wis. DOC has issued an arrest warrant for 53-year-old Allan Owens.

The Pepin County Sheriff’s Office says Owens was released from prison on June 7, 2022. On June 23 the Wis. DOC received an alert that “suggested he may have tampered with his GPS location ankle bracelet monitor.” He has not been found since the alert.

If you have any information about Owens’ whereabouts, you are asked to contact your local law enforcement or the Pepin County Sheriff’s Office at 715-672-5944.

The Pepin County Sheriff’s Office says his home is in Durand, Wis. located at W5433 County Road V.

