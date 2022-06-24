Advertisement

Wisconsin doctors halt abortions following court ruling

Doctors across Wisconsin say they will immediately stop providing abortions, even as questions...
Doctors across Wisconsin say they will immediately stop providing abortions, even as questions remained about the enforceability of a 173-year-old state ban, following the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling striking down the Roe v. Wade decision.(Joe Ravi / CC BY-SA 3.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Doctors across Wisconsin say they will immediately stop providing abortions, even as questions remained about the enforceability of a 173-year-old state ban, following the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling striking down the Roe v. Wade decision. Wisconsin has an 1849 law that bans abortion, except to save the life of the mother, but whether that law is enforceable is expected to be challenged in court. Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin President Tanya Atkinson said in a statement Friday that the group will now focus on getting patients in Wisconsin access to “safe abortion care where it remains legal, offering travel assistance, and providing appropriate follow-up care when they return home.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A boat used by Bruce's Legacy of Black River Falls, Wis. in water search and recovery efforts.
Officials identify man’s body recovered from Red Cedar Lake
Steven Avery. Photo: June 21, 2022
Steven Avery moved to medium security prison in Wisconsin
(File)
1 person killed in Chippewa County crash
Joshua Weichert
Sex offender to be released and live in Eau Claire County
According to a media release by the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, on June 22 around 8:18...
1 hurt after motorcycle crash in Pierce County

Latest News

Supreme Court rules on Constitutional right to abortion
Supreme Court rules on Constitutional right to abortion
Scott Lee (2018)
Sex offender to be released into community to live in Wood County
(FILE) Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul
Wisconsin Attorney General’s office reviewing Roe ruling
Dozens of protesters gather in the Wisconsin state Capitol rotunda in Madison, Wis. Wednesday,...
Despite 1849 law, Wisconsin abortion status expected to end up in the courts