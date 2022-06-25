Advertisement

5 Wisconsin counties indicate high COVID-19 community levels

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 10:26 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The total number of Wisconsin counties at high COVID-19 community levels increased slightly this week, with just five in the northern half of the state emitting the orange color that indicates that category.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services revealed Friday that five counties- Wood, Marathon, Lincoln, Barron and Rusk- showed high levels of COVID-19 activity. That number is up by just one county from the previous week. Milwaukee Co. dropped off into medium levels, while Barron and Rusk increased from medium to high.

This leaves 24 Wisconsin counties at medium levels and 43 at low.

COVID-19 community levels in Wisconsin for the week of June 24.
COVID-19 community levels in Wisconsin for the week of June 24.(Wisconsin Department of Health Services)

Several counties in south central Wisconsin appear at medium levels Friday, including Dane, Iowa, Sauk and Columbia.

Bordering counties of that quartet, including Dodge, Jefferson, Rock and Green, are at low levels.

DHS notes that 1,678 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed Friday bringing the seven-day rolling average up to 1,464. This brings the total case count in the state up to 1,511,639.

DHS confirmed four new deaths from the virus Friday. There have been 13,117 deaths since the start of the pandemic in Wisconsin.

SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Ten (6/24/22)