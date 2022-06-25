Advertisement

Country Fest attendees enjoy weekend

Saturday night marked the end to the 35th Country Fest.
By Kim Leadholm
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The 35th Country Fest ends Saturday night, with thousands of people expected to attend.

Debbie Anderson has not missed a Country Fest and this year she was named “Best Fest Fan.”

Anderson made sure to go to each Country Fest, even when it was difficult. One year, Anderson went days after giving birth to her daughter.

“I was determined not to miss it. So, I was hoping she came early or she came late, and she came two days early,” Anderson said. “She was born on July 13. So thank you, to my mom and dad. They kept her and I came out here, a little sore, but I made it.”

For Anderson, Country Fest is a place where she can take a break.

“It’s a time to relax. It’s a time to get away,” Anderson said. “I’m a nurse. I can get away from my job. I can take a few days off just to do something different.”

Brittany Lenning’s is at Country Fest for the first time said the festival is great for a variety of reasons.

“I think just the eagerness of hanging out, being with friends and family, and just having a good time with each other and listening to that great country music,” Lenning said.

Anderson said her future at Country Fest is clear.

“I have no intention of missing it,” Anderson said.

A sentiment Lenning now shares as well.

“I’m definitely hoping to make this an annual thing,” Lenning said.

The headliners of this year’s Country Fest included Florida Georgia Line, Lee Brice and Jason Aldean.

