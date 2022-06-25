Advertisement

Police: 1 killed, 2 wounded in Illinois warehouse shooting

According to police, one person was killed, and two others were injured in the shooting a...
According to police, one person was killed, and two others were injured in the shooting a WeatherTech factory in Bolingbrook, Illinois on Saturday.(WBBM via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOLINGBROOK, Ill. (AP) — One person has been killed and two others wounded in a shooting Saturday at an automotive interior products warehouse in suburban Chicago.

Bolingbrook police responded about 6:25 a.m. to reports of the shooting at the WeatherTech facility, Capt. Anthony Columbus told WLS-TV.

The suspected shooter fled the building, but was found about 9:25 a.m. and taken into custody, police said.

The victims were taken to hospitals where one later died, police said. Another was in critical condition and the third was treated and released.

Further details about the shooting were not immediately available.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(File)
1 person killed in Chippewa County crash
Circuit Court Judge Benjamin Lane at a hearing for the 14-year-old suspect in the murder of...
Court hearing set for September 1 in Lily Peters homicide case
Steven Avery. Photo: June 21, 2022
Steven Avery moved to medium security prison in Wisconsin
According to a criminal complaint, authorities received a report that a vehicle had been broken...
2 accused of mail theft in Eau Claire County, facing multiple charges
A boat used by Bruce's Legacy of Black River Falls, Wis. in water search and recovery efforts.
Officials identify man’s body recovered from Red Cedar Lake

Latest News

A North Carolina man says his dog saved him during a black bear attack near his home.
Black bear attack: Man says dog saved his life
Two women embrace each other as they lay flowers at the scene of a shooting in central Oslo,...
Gunman kills 2 during Oslo Pride festival; terror suspected
A North Carolina man says his dog saved him during a black bear attack near his home.
Man says dog saved him from bear
"Really just honoring the people from our area that have served our country."
Rock the Riverfront Charity Classic proceeds support veterans charities