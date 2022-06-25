Advertisement

Protestors gather at Wisconsin Capitol for a second day in response to SCOTUS Roe V. Wade decision

Community members gathered at the Wisconsin State Capitol for a second day in a row in response to the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Community members gathered at the Wisconsin State Capitol for a second day in a row in response to the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

About 50 people were in attendance Saturday afternoon, where speakers addressed the public, protestors held up signs and some even wore costumes.

Attendee Amanda Himmerich wore a Handmaid’s Tale Costume to represent how women in the show weren’t treated fairly; she feels women feel similarly following Roe v. Wade being overturned. She also said showing up for a second day is essential in demonstrating just how important the matter is for some.

“If people keep protesting day after day, that sends the message that this is really big deal, it’s life and death, and it really is life and death for a lot of people,” Himmerich said.

