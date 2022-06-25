Advertisement

Rally held in Eau Claire protesting Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade

By Max Cotton
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - People rallied outside the federal courthouse in downtown Eau Claire protesting Friday’s U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade.

More than 100 people showed up to rally known as “Pink out Eau Claire.” The Eau Claire County Democratic Party hosted the event.

Speakers included local leaders, women who shared their stories about having an abortion and others upset by the court’s decision.

“This is so unjust. There is no law that affects the lives of men in the way that is going to impact women, and it’s also going to impact families and children,” said Diane Omtvedt.

Omtvedt is a retired practitioner who specialized in women’s health.

She said she’s both saddened and angered by the court’s decision but was encouraged by Friday’s rally.

WEAU did not hear of any pro-life rallies in the Chippewa Valley Friday following the court’s decision.

