Rock the Riverfront Charity Classic proceeds support veterans charities

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - For the first time in its 28-year history, the Royal Credit Union Foundation- Rock the Riverfront Charity Classic run/walk was cancelled because on Saturday morning’s storms.

Despite the rain, proceeds from this year’s event will go to support three local veterans charities: Sofas for Service, Chippewa Valley Veterans Tribute and Wisconsin Veterans Home at Chippewa Falls. All three charities will benefit with participants getting to choose the big winner.

The charity that receives the most votes will win $15,000, second place $7,500 and $5,000 for third. Those winners will be announced on Hello Wisconsin, Monday June 27th.

“We have a courtyard that we are revamping to make a real nice safe area for our veterans to go outside and enjoy camaraderie and music and games and exercises. To get them outside when the weather is nice and enjoy the day and enjoy each other,” says Katie Plendl from Wisconsin Veterans Home at Chippewa Falls.

“The money that will go toward any one of us, us in particular, we would be putting in the build and construction of the Veterans Tribute. Building a local tribute that honors our veterans and tells their stories. And really just honoring the people from our area that have served our country,” explains Angela Deutschlander of Chippewa Valley Veterans Tribute.

“A lot of the veterans that we serve are coming out of homelessness or institutions and they walk into an empty apartment. We buy new beds for our veterans and we would use that money for all those costs including the high cost of fuel for deliveries for veterans right now,” says Renae Hestekin from Sofas for Service.

Those who signed up for the in-person race will still be able to participate in a virtual race option. For more information go to rcu.org/race

