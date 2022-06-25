Advertisement

State advocates respond to SCOTUS overturning Roe v. Wade

The Supreme court ruled to overturn Roe v. Wade, leaving abortion access up to the states to decide.(WEAU)
By Kim Leadholm
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 7:28 PM CDT
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The US Supreme Court ruled to overturn Roe v. Wade in their Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health decision. With this decision, abortion access across the country is up to states to decide.

In Wisconsin, there is an 1849 law on the books criminalizing abortion. Wisconsin was not enforcing this law because of Roe v. Wade. This law does not provide exceptions for rape, incest, or any fetal anomalies. The only exception of this law is if the mother’s life is at risk.

State advocates on both sides of this topic are sharing their thoughts on this decision.

“Make no mistake, this decision goes beyond abortion. This is about who has power over you,” said Tanya Atkinson, President and CEO of Wisconsin Planned Parenthood. “Who has the authority to make decisions for you, and who can control how your future is going to be?”

“It means that we no longer have Roe holding Wisconsin back from enforcing our pre-Roe ban and also passing further pro-life protections,” said Gracie Skogman, Legislative Director of Wisconsin Right to Life. “In the past, if we were to pass, say, a heartbeat bill, it would be held up in court because of the Roe precedent. But with that precedent gone, we can have these conversations.”

Rose-Marie Avin, Chair of the Department of Race, Ethnicity, Gender and Sexuality Studies at UW-Eau Claire said this decision could affect more than just abortion access-- it could have economic implications as well.

“It increases debt,” Avin said. “The economic outlook for women has darkened considerably for women in Wisconsin and also for women in the United States.”

The status of abortion access in Wisconsin remains unclear as more information about how this law will be enforced is understood.

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul said his office is reviewing the decision and will provide more information on how to move forward next week.

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers also said he will do everything in his power, whether through executive action or other means, to fight the enforcement of this law.

