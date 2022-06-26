Advertisement

1 person dies after being dragged into pond by alligator, police say

One person has died after an alligator attack in the Myrtle Beach Golf and Yacht area Friday.
One person has died after an alligator attack in the Myrtle Beach Golf and Yacht area Friday.(Pixabay)
By WMBF News Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) - One person has died after an alligator attack in South Carolina on Friday.

Around 11:45 a.m., Horry County Fire Rescue responded to a water rescue call in the area of Excalaber Court outside of Myrtle Beach, WMBF reports.

Upon arrival, units determined that an alligator had taken hold of a neighbor and retreated into a nearby retention pond.

A South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) biologist and an SCDNR-contracted alligator removal service determined that the alligator should be humanely euthanized on site.

The victim was recovered from the pond, and the alligator was removed.

The Horry County Coroner’s Office responded to the scene. The HCPD death investigation is underway.

South Carolina Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Section responded to assist.

Copyright 2022 WMBF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a criminal complaint, authorities received a report that a vehicle had been broken...
2 accused of mail theft in Eau Claire County, facing multiple charges
COVID-19 community levels in Wisconsin for the week of June 24.
5 Wisconsin counties indicate high COVID-19 community levels
The house is now covered with a tarp, with no explanation except for a letter left behind by...
WHOOPS: Family comes home to roofless house after roofing company got the wrong address
Saturday night marked the end to the 35th Country Fest.
Country Fest attendees enjoy weekend
More than 100 people showed up to rally known as “Pink out Eau Claire.” The Eau Claire County...
Rally held in Eau Claire protesting Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade

Latest News

FILE
8 people, 2 dogs rescued from stranded boat on Mississippi River
Police lights file graphic.
Reports: 8 people shot at Tacoma dance party
U.S. Rep. Mary Miller, of Illinois, speaks as former President Donald Trump stands behind her...
Rep. Mary Miller calls Roe decision ‘victory for white life’
President Joe Biden is also set to formally launch a global infrastructure partnership meant to...
Biden urges Western unity on Ukraine amid war fatigue