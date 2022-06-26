Advertisement

8 people, 2 dogs rescued from stranded boat on Mississippi River

No one was hurt as a result of the incident, according to the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office.
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
GENOA, Wis. (WEAU) - Eight people and two dogs were rescued after being stranded when their boat motor stalled on the Mississippi River near Genoa Saturday afternoon.

In a release, the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office said that they were called about a pontoon that had stalled at 4:21 p.m. Saturday.

The pontoon’s operators tied their boat to a buoy north of U.S. Lock and Dam #8 in Genoa, which is about 15 miles downriver from La Crosse, after the motor failed, according to the release.

The Genoa-Harmony Fire Department was able to tow the pontoon back to land. No one was hurt as a result of the incident, according to the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office.

