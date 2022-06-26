8 people, 2 dogs rescued from stranded boat on Mississippi River
GENOA, Wis. (WEAU) - Eight people and two dogs were rescued after being stranded when their boat motor stalled on the Mississippi River near Genoa Saturday afternoon.
In a release, the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office said that they were called about a pontoon that had stalled at 4:21 p.m. Saturday.
The pontoon’s operators tied their boat to a buoy north of U.S. Lock and Dam #8 in Genoa, which is about 15 miles downriver from La Crosse, after the motor failed, according to the release.
The Genoa-Harmony Fire Department was able to tow the pontoon back to land. No one was hurt as a result of the incident, according to the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office.
