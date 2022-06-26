Multiple agencies fight structure fire at UW Agricultural Research Station

ARLINGTON, Wis. (WMTV) - Deforest Fire Department responded Sunday afternoon to reports of a barn on fire at the Arlington Research Station and multiple other local fire departments followed quickly to assist, UW Police said.

DeForest Fire crews were dispatched around 4 p.m. and more than a dozen agencies responded to the fire total.

It took crews about an hour to get the fire under control.

The fire was contained to one large structure, said Director of Agricultural Research Stations Michael Peters.

“We’re very fortunate the Arlington Fire Department responded very quickly and helped us keep the fire to the structure - it’s been contained to one structure - as well as UWPD responded very quickly to provide on-site services immediately,” Peters said.

The barn housed farming equipment and hay, according to University of Wisconsin Police Department.

UWPD said there are no reported injuries of people or animals. No one was in the building at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, and the total cost of damage is yet to be determined.

UWPD is thanking fire crews in the Arlington vicinity for quickly responding.

The Arlington Research Station serves as a UW-Extension for the College of Agricultural and Life Sciences. According to UW, the complex is composed of 12 crop and livestock units spanning 2,000 acres.

