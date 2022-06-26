Advertisement

Wisconsin’s Evers looks for boost from anger over abortion

Evers said that abortion will energize key independent voters to support him and other Democrats.
Some Republicans responded by accusing the governor of pandering to his base.
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LA CROSSE, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s Democratic Gov. Tony Evers hopes to translate anger over the U.S. Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade into votes this fall as he vows to fight a 173-year-old state abortion ban in any way he can.

Evers won election in the battleground state four years ago by just over 1 percentage point.

He told The Associated Press ahead of his appearance Saturday at the Wisconsin Democratic Party convention that abortion will energize key independent voters to support him and other Democrats.

Wisconsin’s governor’s race is expected to be one of the hardest fought in the country this year.

Lining the steps inside the La Crosse Center, delegates at the Democratic State Convention rallied Saturday afternoon in support of abortion rights.

