Advertisement

1 hurt after motorcycle crash in Trempealeau County

The driver was taken to a landing zone in Whitehall and then flown to Gundersen hospital in La...
The driver was taken to a landing zone in Whitehall and then flown to Gundersen hospital in La Crosse by Mayo 2 Helicopter for treatment.(MGN)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF PRESTON, Wis. (WEAU) -A person is hurt after a motorcycle crash in Trempealeau County Sunday.

According to a media release by the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office, on June 26 around 12:08 p.m. a person was driving a motorcycle south bound on Schansberg Road north of Snake Coulee in the Town of Preston in Trempealeau County.

The Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office says in their media release the driver was negotiating a curve and lost control of the motorcycle. The motorcycle ran off the roadway into the south bound ditch area and hit an embankment. The motorcycle rolled and the driver was thrown from the motorcycle into the ditch area.

The driver suffered “major injuries.” The driver was taken to a landing zone in Whitehall and then flown to Gundersen hospital in La Crosse by Mayo 2 Helicopter for treatment.

The Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office says the driver was not wearing a helmet. The driver was cited for operating while revoked and for operating without a motorcycle endorsement.

Assisting the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office were the Whitehall Police Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, Whitehall Fire Department, Tri-County Ambulance Service and Mayo 2 Helicopter.

The crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
8 people, 2 dogs rescued from stranded boat on Mississippi River
Saturday night marked the end to the 35th Country Fest.
Country Fest attendees enjoy weekend
Police responded to a report of a shooting inside the Subway restaurant in downtown Atlanta...
Subway worker killed, another injured over too much mayo, store owner says
Film titled "What was Uniroyal" debuts, highlighting the impact of the Uniroyal Tire Plant on...
Uniroyal Tire Plant closure, 30 years later
Court records show the charges filed against 23-year-old Briana Lawrence of La Crosse include...
La Crosse woman accused of arson, facing multiple charges

Latest News

Homeless individuals staying at Houska Park
La Crosse officials developing ways to help homeless individuals at Houska Park
The average for COVID-19 cases has barely moved in 11 days
Pizza Del Re, which has been closed since September 2021, is targeting a reopening of late...
New Pizza Del Re owner targets late summer reopening
The 16th hole at SentryWorld in Stevens Point, Wisconsin.
2023 U.S. Senior Open Championship coming to Wisconsin