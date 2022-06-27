1 hurt after motorcycle crash in Trempealeau County

TOWN OF PRESTON, Wis. (WEAU) -A person is hurt after a motorcycle crash in Trempealeau County Sunday.

According to a media release by the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office, on June 26 around 12:08 p.m. a person was driving a motorcycle south bound on Schansberg Road north of Snake Coulee in the Town of Preston in Trempealeau County.

The Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office says in their media release the driver was negotiating a curve and lost control of the motorcycle. The motorcycle ran off the roadway into the south bound ditch area and hit an embankment. The motorcycle rolled and the driver was thrown from the motorcycle into the ditch area.

The driver suffered “major injuries.” The driver was taken to a landing zone in Whitehall and then flown to Gundersen hospital in La Crosse by Mayo 2 Helicopter for treatment.

The Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office says the driver was not wearing a helmet. The driver was cited for operating while revoked and for operating without a motorcycle endorsement.

Assisting the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office were the Whitehall Police Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, Whitehall Fire Department, Tri-County Ambulance Service and Mayo 2 Helicopter.

The crash is under investigation.

