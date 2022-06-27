Advertisement

2023 U.S. Senior Open Championship coming to Wisconsin

The 16th hole at SentryWorld in Stevens Point, Wisconsin.
The 16th hole at SentryWorld in Stevens Point, Wisconsin.(SentryWorld)
By Leah Doherty
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 3:52 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - For the first time since 2007, Wisconsin will be the home of the U.S. Senior Open Championship.

SentryWorld in Stevens Point was announced as the host of 43rd U.S. Senior Open Championship, taking place June 29-July 2, 2023.

This is the first Senior Open and third USGA championship to be played on the 200-acre parkland course in Stevens Point.

The 5th hole at SentryWorld in Stevens Point, Wisconsin.
The 5th hole at SentryWorld in Stevens Point, Wisconsin.(Katie Berdan Wolden | SentryWorld)

“The U.S. Senior Open is undoubtedly among the most prestigious golf events in the world,” said Mike James, general manager of SentryWorld. “With the help of state and local leaders and business and community partners, SentryWorld will provide a world-class experience and environment for players, officials, and fans alike.”

Early bird ticket packages are available on SentryWorld’s website, with weekly gallery tickets starting at $135.

If you are interested in volunteering, more than 2,000 volunteers are needed for next year’s U.S. Senior Open and information about volunteer registration can also be found on SentryWorld’s website.

In preparation for the U.S. Senior Open, SentryWorld has been renovating the course for two years to prepare for the championship. SentryWorld narrowed their fairways, rearranged bunkers and installed underground maintenance and irrigation networks.

Wisconsin’s own Steve Stricker won the 2019 U.S. Senior Open and came up just short in the 2022 championship.

“It will be a lot of fun to be able to play at home,” Stricker said. “I haven’t played SentryWorld since they’ve redone it, but I’ve heard nothing but positive things. It’s going to be great to kind of have a home-field advantage, and I’m looking forward to it already.”

