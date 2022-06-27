Advertisement

Additional tornado confirmed by National Weather Service from June 15 storms

Another tornado confirmed by the National Weather Service Office pushes statewide total to 19
By Chad Franzen
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The National Weather Service (NWS) confirmed another tornado touchdown from the June 15 storms across Wisconsin. The NWS says an EF-1 tornado touched down in Manawa just before 6 p.m. that evening, with peak winds of 90 mph. The tornado was on the ground for 3.1 miles with a maximum width of 120 yards.

That makes nine tornadoes confirmed by the National Weather Service Office in Green Bay and with an additional three tornadoes confirmed by the National Weather Service Office in La Crosse, there was a total of twelve tornadoes on June 15, 2022. In addition, the National Weather Service may still confirm another tornado to two from this date in the weeks to come.

While the storms knocked out power for tens of thousands of people and caused widespread damage, no injuries were reported from any of the tornadoes that day.

Most of Wisconsin's tornadoes this season (so far) have been EF-1.
