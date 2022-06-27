Advertisement

Anti-abortion groups look to update 1849 Wisconsin ban

Anti-abortion groups in Wisconsin say they will work with lawmakers next year to update or...
Anti-abortion groups in Wisconsin say they will work with lawmakers next year to update or replace the state’s 1849 abortion ban.(Joe Ravi / CC BY-SA 3.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Anti-abortion groups in Wisconsin say they will work with lawmakers next year to update or replace the state’s 1849 abortion ban. Since the U.S. Supreme Court ruled on Friday to strike down its decision in Roe v. Wade, some Democrats and abortion rights supporters have questioned the validity of the 173-year-old law. Abortion opponents want the Legislature to clarify and strengthen the ban in 2023 to completely ban surgical and medication abortions. Attorney General Josh Kaul has already said he will not enforce the ban and has promised to provide more information about his response later this week.

