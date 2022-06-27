The average for COVID-19 cases has barely moved in 11 days

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - While average COVID-19 case counts in Wisconsin remain relatively flat, the most recent Dept. of Health Services daily report showed fewer cases recorded over the past day than any time since the very beginning of May.

According to the agency’s latest update, health officials reported 766 new confirmed cases on Monday. That total is the lowest since May 1, when they found 644 new cases.

A low total on a Monday is not really a surprise. Throughout the pandemic, Monday’s tallies have consistently been the lowest of any given week and that has held true for the past two months with a singular exception – on Sunday, May 22, when the undercut the following day.

Despite the low single day count, the seven-day rolling average is still virtually unchanged, dropping by nine cases to 1,413 cases per day over the preceding week. Since June 16, the average has not dipped below 1,399 and never exceeded 1,424 cases per day, both numbers within a single percentage point of the current average.

The zero deaths recorded in the most recent DHS update let that seven-day rolling average to fall back down to two COVID-19 deaths per day over the past week. Currently, DHS numbers show 13,117 deaths from COVID-19 or complications related to the virus since the pandemic began.

In relation to vaccinations, while vaccines for the youngest Wisconsinites are just getting underway, DHS does not yet include that age group on its dashboard.

