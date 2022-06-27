Advertisement

Complaint: Roncalli teacher admitted to taking photos of underage girls in class

Gregory Melin was held in the Sheboygan County Jail on charges of possession/distribution of...
Gregory Melin was held in the Sheboygan County Jail on charges of possession/distribution of intimate representation and disorderly conduct(Sheboygan County Detention Center)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Charges have been filed against a Roncalli Middle School teacher accused of taking photos of underage students in class.

Gregory Allen Melin, 36, is charged with two counts of Possess/Distribute/Exhibit Intimate Representation Without Consent (Victim Under Age 18) and two counts of Disorderly Conduct.

A criminal complaint obtained by Action 2 News states Manitowoc Police were contacted by Sheboygan Police on June 16 about Melin. Sheboygan Police had received a complaint that Melin had been taking photos of underage girls on the beach.

“During an interview with Melin, he admitted taking the photos and stated he sexually gratifies himself with similar photos,” reads the complaint. Melin told Sheboygan investigators that he taught 7th and 8th grade at Roncalli Middle School in Manitowoc.

Melin consented to a search of his phone. Officers found photos of girls in their early teens at the beach. They also found photos of girls in a classroom setting. “Many of the photos were focused on the buttock or crotch area of the females,” reads the complaint. “Some appeared to have been taken beneath desks and tables.”

A Manitowoc detective spoke with four victims and their parents. The victims recalled seeing Melin with is phone out during class time. They did not know he had been taking photos of them.

On June 16, the Manitowoc detective spoke with Melin at Sheboygan County Jail. Melin stated that he had been teaching math at Roncalli for three years. He said he had been recently photographing female students “secretly and without the student’s knowledge.” He said he sexually gratified himself to those photos.

“He stated he photographed these two specific students because they are attractive to him in his mind,” reads the complaint.

Melin said he knew what he did was not right. He said he had been photographing students between November 2021 and May 2022.

Cash bond was set at $20,000. Melin posted bond and was released from custody. Conditions of bond are no contact with anyone under 18 and he’s not able to have a camera or a phone with a camera.

Melin is facing a charge of Disorderly Conduct in Sheboygan County.

Parents or anyone with information that can help investigators are asked to call Detective Sgt. Stone at (920) 686-6557.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Saturday night marked the end to the 35th Country Fest.
Country Fest attendees enjoy weekend
FILE
8 people, 2 dogs rescued from stranded boat on Mississippi River
According to a criminal complaint, authorities received a report that a vehicle had been broken...
2 accused of mail theft in Eau Claire County, facing multiple charges
Court records show the charges filed against 23-year-old Briana Lawrence of La Crosse include...
La Crosse woman accused of arson, facing multiple charges
COVID-19 community levels in Wisconsin for the week of June 24.
5 Wisconsin counties indicate high COVID-19 community levels

Latest News

Chippewa Valley Veterans Tribute Foundation earned 42% of the votes and will be awarded a...
RCU Foundation announces Rock The Riverfront Charity vote results and event recap
Ag Chat
Ag Chat with Kristin Smith (6/27/22)
SkyWarn 13 Weather: Hello Wisconsin (6/27/22)
Rock the Riverfront
Rock the Riverfront Proceed Support Veterans Charities (6/27/22)