DAN & MARY LARSON

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Mary and Dan Larson are amazing people! They think nothing about giving up their personal time to help others without being asked. Their dog passed and now they dog sit almost daily. Some close friends passed within 24 hours this week and they did everything they could for them while they were alive and in hospice. They are such an unselfish couple and they are an example others should aspire to. Please give them the Sunshine Award.

Bonni Falkner

