Advertisement

Distillery makes crab-flavored whiskey to help protect ecosystem

Tamworth Distilling has created 'Crab Trapper,' a crab-flavored whiskey made from real crabs.
Tamworth Distilling has created 'Crab Trapper,' a crab-flavored whiskey made from real crabs.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 7:36 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Seafood fans may want to try out a new alcoholic drink from a Northeast distillery.

Tamworth Distilling has joined forces with the University of New Hampshire to create “Crab Trapper,” a whiskey that features the flavor of green crabs.

Officials said these crabs have been a terror to much of New England’s coastal ecosytem for more than two centuries.

They prey on other species, destroy their habitats and compete with their food sources, so Tamworth figured the best way to protect other underwater life forms was to take the crabs and turn them into a drink.

“Crab Trapper” is made with a bourbon base steeped with crabs, corn and spices. It is compared to a Lowcountry Boil.

This limited run of 200-milliliter bottles costs $65 each and can be found on Tamworth’s website.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Saturday night marked the end to the 35th Country Fest.
Country Fest attendees enjoy weekend
FILE
8 people, 2 dogs rescued from stranded boat on Mississippi River
According to a criminal complaint, authorities received a report that a vehicle had been broken...
2 accused of mail theft in Eau Claire County, facing multiple charges
Court records show the charges filed against 23-year-old Briana Lawrence of La Crosse include...
La Crosse woman accused of arson, facing multiple charges
COVID-19 community levels in Wisconsin for the week of June 24.
5 Wisconsin counties indicate high COVID-19 community levels

Latest News

Chippewa Valley Veterans Tribute Foundation earned 42% of the votes and will be awarded a...
RCU Foundation announces Rock The Riverfront Charity vote results and event recap
Ag Chat
Ag Chat with Kristin Smith (6/27/22)
NATO leader talks of increasing military numbers
NATO secretary general Jens Stoltenberg says the military alliance wants to increase the size...
NATO to boost rapid reaction force, Ukraine military support