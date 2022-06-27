Advertisement

DR. MATTHEW SCHAEFER AND EAU CLAIRE ANIMAL HOSPITAL

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate veterinarian Dr. Matthew Schaefer and the Eau Claire Animal Hospital for the Sunshine Award. We took my daughter’s dog in to see Dr. Schaefer. Her dog was blind and scared and tried to get on my lap. When the vet came in, I was sitting on the floor with Addie, so Dr. Schaefer did the exam and procedure on the floor with us. He showed true compassion in a tough situation.

Gail Peterson

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Saturday night marked the end to the 35th Country Fest.
Country Fest attendees enjoy weekend
FILE
8 people, 2 dogs rescued from stranded boat on Mississippi River
Film titled "What was Uniroyal" debuts, highlighting the impact of the Uniroyal Tire Plant on...
Uniroyal Tire Plant closure, 30 years later
Court records show the charges filed against 23-year-old Briana Lawrence of La Crosse include...
La Crosse woman accused of arson, facing multiple charges
According to a criminal complaint, authorities received a report that a vehicle had been broken...
2 accused of mail theft in Eau Claire County, facing multiple charges

Latest News

KRISTI STRAUCH
GEORGE KRAMER
DAN & MARY LARSON
EAU CLAIRE TREE SERVICE