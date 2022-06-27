DR. MATTHEW SCHAEFER AND EAU CLAIRE ANIMAL HOSPITAL

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate veterinarian Dr. Matthew Schaefer and the Eau Claire Animal Hospital for the Sunshine Award. We took my daughter’s dog in to see Dr. Schaefer. Her dog was blind and scared and tried to get on my lap. When the vet came in, I was sitting on the floor with Addie, so Dr. Schaefer did the exam and procedure on the floor with us. He showed true compassion in a tough situation.

Gail Peterson

