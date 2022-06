EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Dr. Nathan Harris and his staff and the nursing staff at Oakleaf Surgical Hospital for the Sunshine Award. I recently had a hip replacement and Dr. Harris and his team and all the nurses I met were amazing. They were kind, caring, and reassuring. They truly deserve this token of thanks.

Denise Brodbeck

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.