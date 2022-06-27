Advertisement

EAU CLAIRE TREE SERVICE

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 2:21 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Eau Claire Tree Service was doing trimming along a fence line that abuts our property at the corner. One of my gardens is on that corner. I had visions of our garden fence or our vegetables becoming victims of falling tree limbs. I spoke to one of the fellows manning a chain saw and he said they would be careful. They were. They did a nice job of cleaning up after themselves and trimming the neighbor’s fence line. I would like to publicly recognize them for the care they took to protect my garden. They deserve recognition and the Sunshine Award.

Joan Schwartz

