EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Eau Claire Tree Service was doing trimming along a fence line that abuts our property at the corner. One of my gardens is on that corner. I had visions of our garden fence or our vegetables becoming victims of falling tree limbs. I spoke to one of the fellows manning a chain saw and he said they would be careful. They were. They did a nice job of cleaning up after themselves and trimming the neighbor’s fence line. I would like to publicly recognize them for the care they took to protect my garden. They deserve recognition and the Sunshine Award.

Joan Schwartz

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.