THORP, Wis. (WEAU) -

The VFW Post 9057 in Thorp is holding the 7th Annual Fourth of July Breakfast Buffet.

It runs from 7 a.m. - 11 a.m. at Yellowstone Park in Thorp.

The menu includes pancakes w/maple syrup or strawberries, breakfast sausage, scrambled eggs w/ham and cheese, fried potatoes w/bacon and onions, cheese curds, fruit, coffee, milk, apple and orange juice.

Under 6: Free

6-11: $5.00

12 and Up: $9.00

W. Park St., Thorp

