Advertisement

Fourth of July Breakfast Buffet

Fourth of July Celebration
Fourth of July Celebration(MGN)
By Judy Clark
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THORP, Wis. (WEAU) -

The VFW Post 9057 in Thorp is holding the 7th Annual Fourth of July Breakfast Buffet.

It runs from 7 a.m. - 11 a.m. at Yellowstone Park in Thorp.

The menu includes pancakes w/maple syrup or strawberries, breakfast sausage, scrambled eggs w/ham and cheese, fried potatoes w/bacon and onions, cheese curds, fruit, coffee, milk, apple and orange juice.

Under 6: Free

6-11: $5.00

12 and Up: $9.00

W. Park St., Thorp

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Saturday night marked the end to the 35th Country Fest.
Country Fest attendees enjoy weekend
FILE
8 people, 2 dogs rescued from stranded boat on Mississippi River
Film titled "What was Uniroyal" debuts, highlighting the impact of the Uniroyal Tire Plant on...
Uniroyal Tire Plant closure, 30 years later
Court records show the charges filed against 23-year-old Briana Lawrence of La Crosse include...
La Crosse woman accused of arson, facing multiple charges
According to a criminal complaint, authorities received a report that a vehicle had been broken...
2 accused of mail theft in Eau Claire County, facing multiple charges

Latest News

The Wisconsin Potato & Vegetable Growers Association shares a recipe
Loaded Baked Potato Salad
CTech Badger Classic to be held June 24-26
Drag racing event
The Party in the Park is a free family event in Chippewa Falls
Party in the Park
“What was Uniroyal?” premiere showing