Fourth of July Breakfast Buffet
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
THORP, Wis. (WEAU) -
The VFW Post 9057 in Thorp is holding the 7th Annual Fourth of July Breakfast Buffet.
It runs from 7 a.m. - 11 a.m. at Yellowstone Park in Thorp.
The menu includes pancakes w/maple syrup or strawberries, breakfast sausage, scrambled eggs w/ham and cheese, fried potatoes w/bacon and onions, cheese curds, fruit, coffee, milk, apple and orange juice.
Under 6: Free
6-11: $5.00
12 and Up: $9.00
W. Park St., Thorp
