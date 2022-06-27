Advertisement

GEORGE KRAMER

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

We would like to give a shout-out with the Sunshine Award to George Kramer, who’s heroic example of neighbor helping a neighbor came into play. Jeff had an accident at his home and was yelling for help. George heard the cry for help and came to the rescue. We are very grateful. Jeff is such a heroic neighbor and George deserves to have a little sunshine in his day.

Jeff Huebner

