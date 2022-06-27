Advertisement

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office introduces new K-9, Legend

K-9 Legend, a Belgian Malinois, will join the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office after training for the past 14 weeks.
K-9 Legend, a Belgian Malinois, will join the Jackson County Sheriff's Office after training for the past 14 weeks.

By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is introducing its newest member Monday.

K-9 Legend will join the Sheriff’s Office after training for the past 14 weeks near Blaine, Minn. at McDonough K9 alongside Sgt. Stan Edington.

In a Facebook post, the Sheriff’s Office said that Legend is a Belgian Malinois, a type of Belgian shepherd, who is trained and certified in tracking, protection, evidence recovery and narcotics. Legend’s training wrapped up June 24.

For Sgt. Edington, it is his second K-9 partner from McDonough K9. His previous partner, K-9 Chance, passed away last December after battling cancer. Chance served with the Sheriff’s Office from November 2017 through November 2021.

The Sheriff’s Office thanked the community for its support of the K-9 program in Jackson County.

