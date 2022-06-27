Local school districts discuss the future of free meal programs

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Monday, President Biden signed the Keep Kids Fed Act, extending free meal services through the summer and helping schools with next year’s school lunch program.

School districts around the country were previously provided universal school lunch waivers during the COVID-19 pandemic to help offset costs for families. These waivers gave free meals to all students, regardless of their family’s income, and were set to expire on June 30.

“That was a special provision by the USDA through the National School Lunch Program. Now that that program is sub setting, we will be going back to some families qualifying for free or reduced lunch, or if they don’t qualify, they pay for their lunches,” Chad Trowbridge, Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District Executive Director of Business Services and Finance, said.

At the start of the school year, both the Eau Claire School District and the Chippewa Falls Area Unified School Districts said they will return to free and reduced lunch programs. The Keep Kids Fed Act will assist school districts in their meal programs and extend free meal services through the summer. But Joshua Guckenberg, Eau Claire School District Director of Food Nutrition said this act will extend free meals through the summer, not the school year. He said that is concerning.

“I think that there is going to be some strain and that could be looked at two different ways,” Guckenberg said. “I mean, families that are still struggling based on leftover stuff happening from the pandemic might make enough money where on paper, applying for the free or reduced lunches based on income, they would not make that cutoff, but still could use that assistance for just everything going on.”

Trowbridge also feels this way.

“We absolutely have concerns. I think it was a tremendous benefit that was provided and one that we were happy to be a part of,” Trowbridge said. “I do think there are some families who are going to really struggle getting back to going back to a paid status.”

With worries for families about these new costs, both Guckenberg and Trowbridge said families should do one thing.

“I would recommend filling out that free and reduced lunch application. It is something that, you know, we would expect that we’ll have a good number of families maybe qualify for that didn’t before.”

Additional information for Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District and the Eau Claire School District’s free and reduced lunch programs can be found online.

The Eau Claire School District will also be providing free breakfasts and lunches for any person 18 years and under through August 11. Individuals do not need to be enrolled in the district to receive those meals. More information on the free meals is on the Eau Claire School District’s website.

