Man arrested for shooting, injuring another man in La Crosse park Sunday

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - One man is hurt and one man is in custody after a Sunday evening shooting at a La Crosse park.

The La Crosse Police Department said 20-year-old Lucious McCloud was arrested and is accused of shooting a man during a fight in Powell Park on La Crosse’s south side.

According to police, officers were called to the park at about 7:40 p.m. Sunday, June 26 for a report of shots fired. Investigators said there was a verbal argument between several people that turned physical, and during the fight, McCloud shot a man in the leg. The shooting victim was taken to the hospital for treatment and released. McCloud was found around midnight and taken into the La Crosse County Jail. Police are still investigating the shooting.

McCloud appeared in La Crosse County Circuit Court Monday and is charged with 2nd-degree reckless injury and aggravated battery with the intention to cause great bodily harm, both with the use of a dangerous weapon. McCloud faces maximum penalties of 37 and a half years in prison and a $75,000 fine if convicted of both charges. Each charge can be increased by five years each due to the dangerous weapon modifier for the charges beyond the felony class maximum combined sentence of 27 and a half years.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.