Man competent to be sentenced for killing grandparents in Grand Chute

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man convicted of killing his grandparents has been found competent for sentencing.

Alexander Kraus, 20, is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 2 at 8:30 a.m. in Outagamie County Court.

On June 24, the court determined Kraus was mentally competent to be sentenced on two counts of 1st Degree Intentional Homicide for the killings of Letha and Dennis Kraus.

During trial in June 2021, a jury ruled that Kraus had a mental disease at the time of the crime, but found him responsible for the killings.

He’s had several competency hearings leading up to Friday’s decision that he was able to be sentenced.

In 2019, Kraus, then a Neenah High School student, shot and killed his grandparents at their home on W. Edgewood Dr. in Grand Chute.

In a bedroom of the Kraus home, an officer found a backpack with a red folder inside. The folder contained “Alexander’s typed out plans for killing his grandparents,” according to a criminal complaint. The backpack also contained a book about an executioner.

In an upstairs bedroom, the officer found a shotgun on a bed and two gun cases and ammunition. “There was a large amount of various ammunition on the floor, and several more guns located in a gun cabinet,” reads the complaint.

Police arrested Alexander Kraus at the W. Edgewood Dr. home. During an interview, Kraus told a detective that he shot his grandparents with a 20-gauge pump action shotgun.

