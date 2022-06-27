Marshfield alum Trevor Schwecke details journey through Blue Jays’ organization

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Back in 2019, Trevor Schwecke was a nervous wreck, waiting for his name to get called in the MLB Draft. After not getting selected on day two as he hoped, he woke up to positive signs of missed calls on his phone. His agent soon hinted that his name may be coming up.

“I looked up and saw my mom was recording me in the corner so I knew that she had already seen on the stream that I was picked and then I just saw my name get called,” said Schwecke. “I gave my mom, my stepdad, and my girlfriend at the time a big hug. it was just a very emotional day.”

The call came from the Toronto Blue Jays organization. In a matter of weeks, Schwecke would be whisked away north of the border, beginning his Blue Jays’ career with their High-A affiliate in Vancouver.

“There really wasn’t much wiggle room to get acclimated,” said Schwecke. “It was just kind of like you get thrown in the fire. Yeah, it’s everything you’ve dreamed of, but all of a sudden, you’re surrounded by 400 people you don’t know. It was humbling, but unsettling in the beginning.”

Schwecke credits his time with the Madison Mallards of the Northwoods League to help him get used to the travel and grind of a full season.

“You know the first time playing in front of a lot of fans again, especially now that you see it more as a profession instead of just your hobby, it was definitely a little nerve-wracking, but it was obviously also good nerves going at the same time,” said Schwecke.

Soon, Schwecke grew accustomed to the lifestyle, making friends out of teammates off the field, while growing as a player on it.

“The baseball IQ is always developing,” said Schwecke. “That’s one thing you never want to lack focus on, trying to understand the game, because it’s growing and changing at such a rapid pace because if you don’t adapt to it, you’re going to fall out and you’re going to die.”

That baseball IQ is something that has stuck to Schwecke since a young age, playing Legion ball back in his hometown of Marshfield. Schwecke’s Legion coach and current Marshfield head coach John Southworth remembers Schwecke as a true student of the game.

“I think the biggest thing with Trevor was he just loved baseball,” said Southworth. “He, every practice worked hard, big smile on his face, just really enjoyed the game. I’d come down here in off times, working in the batting cage, all the time, always working to be better.”

Both Southworth and Schwecke himself admit that the youngster came into baseball a little on the small side, but Schwecke had a knack for the game you couldn’t teach and the work ethic to match.

“From year to year, he just would take huge steps of improvement,” said Southworth. “His whole game got better every year. That’s just a real credit to him. Just a real intelligent, charismatic kid.”

Schwenke’s taken that can-do attitude with him into his pro career. Working through injuries and a canceled season, Schwecke’s versatility and spirit recently earned him another call last week.

“The manager called me into his office and he pretty much said, ‘Hey, something we take pride in as the Blue Jays are versatility, you possess a lot of that. You’re work ethic, you’re routine-oriented, you’re very professional in everything you do and that’s a big reason why you’re getting promoted to Double-A,” said Schwecke.

The call-up to the Blue Jays Double-A affiliate, the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, felt similar to draft night, with an outpouring of support from all over.

“You get a lot of texts and calls from people that are following your journey that you don’t know about and so it’s always really nice to hear,” said Schwecke. “You realize you’re not doing it for yourself. You’re doing it for the city you grew up in, You’re doing it for your family. You’re doing it for UW-Milwaukee. There’s a lot of people you’re representing.”

That hometown he represents sure is proud of him as well. Schwecke is one of several Marshfield natives to find their way into a pro organization, including his former teammate and friend Daulton Varsho, who’s currently on the Arizona Diamondbacks’ big league roster.

“I know the type of person he was growing up is the same person he’ll be for the rest of his life,” said Schwecke. “He’s one of the most genuine, caring and all-around greatest guys you can be around. For us, sometimes you just need somebody to say, ‘How are you doing mentally? How are you doing as a human being?’ because obviously, our well-being goes well beyond the game of baseball.”

Schwecke still takes time when back in Marshfield. He was able to visit Marshfield high school practice in the offseason.

“He’s a class act,” said Southworth. “I think he has a really great future in baseball and a really great future in life, just a great kid.”

For Schwecke, he’s appreciative of all those people, from all over that has made his journey what it’s been to this point.

“Coming out of smalltown, Marshfield, Wisconsin, you don’t expect a lot of people to have the success I’ve had,” said Schwecke. “I give a lot of credit to the people that have been there for me.”

