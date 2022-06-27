Advertisement

Multiple motorcycle crashes over the weekend in Pierce County

Multiple people were hurt in motorcycle crashes over the weekend in Pierce County.
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 2:13 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
PIERCE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -Over the weekend authorities responded to multiple motorcycle crashes in Pierce County.

According to a media release by the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, on Saturday, June 25 around 2:28 p.m., the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office received a report of of a single motorcycle crash on State Highway 35 near 170th Avenue Hager City, Wis. in Trenton Township.

Authorities determined that 48-year-old Tina Stubbs-Sow of Hudson, Wis. was driving a motorcycle southbound on State Highway 35. Stubbs-Sow lost control of her motorcycle, crossing the center line and drove into the north ditch. Stubbs-Sow was taken from the scene by Red Wing Ambulance Service to Mayo Hospital in Red Wing, Minn. with “undetermined injuries.”

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was assisted with this crash by Red Wing Ambulance Service and Ellsworth Fire Department.

According to a media release by the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, on Sunday, June 26 around 2:55 p.m., the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a single motorcycle crash on County Road A near 330th Avenue Maiden Rock, Wis. in Salem Township.

Authorities determined that 53-year-old Jeffrey Schmidt of Spring Valley, Wis. was driving a motorcycle on County Road A. Schmidt lost control and entered the east ditch. Schmidt was taken from the scene by Ellsworth Area Ambulance to Mayo Hospital in Red Wing, Minn. with “undetermined injuries.”

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was assisted with this crash by Ellsworth Area Ambulance Service and Ellsworth Fire Department.

According to a media release by the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, on Sunday, June 26 around 2:56 p.m., the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a single motorcycle crash on State Highway 35 near 370th Avenue in Prescott, Wis. in Diamond Bluff Township.

Authorities determined that 63-year-old Richard Esquivel of Eden Prairie, Minn. was driving a motorcycle southbound on State Highway 35 when a wild turkey entered the roadway and hit the motorcycle. Esquivel attempted to stop and lost control, crashing in the roadway. Esquivel was taken from the scene by Red Wing Ambulance Service to Mayo Hospital in Red Wing, Minn.

Assisting the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office with this crash was the Prescott Police Department and Ellsworth Fire Department.

