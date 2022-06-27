New Pizza Del Re owner targets late summer reopening

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The new owner of Pizza Del Re is targeting a late summer reopening for the popular Eau Claire pizza buffet.

Vangjel Kapbardhi, who also owns Dhimiters, an Eau Claire Greek and Mediterranean restaurant, said that there’s been enough progress on renovating the kitchen and dining area space to begin training staff in the coming weeks ahead of reopening “hopefully” in late August or early September.

“We’re hoping to open as quickly as possible,” Kapbardhi said of the restaurant that has been closed since September 2021.

In a Facebook update Monday, Pizza Del Re showed off a picture of its recently-renovated kitchen and hinted at progress towards reopening. The post said that the kitchen is nearly complete and work on the dining area and buffet table is next.

In April, Kapbardhi noted that finding contractors to do renovation work was challenging, which is why the restaurant has remained closed since he acquired it earlier this year. Market & Johnson has been “big” in getting the work that’s been done so far completed, Kapbardhi said. Cleaning the kitchen and replacing some of the wall panels in the dining area were some of the projects he said were part of the renovation, and highlighted that a clean restaurant is one of the most important priorities he has as a business owner.

“Cleanliness is something we’re proud of,” Kapbardhi said. “Keeping a clean restaurant is something we emphasize. We have a Food Safe Service Manager who is in charge of making sure our restaurants are efficiently cleaned, including monthly deep cleanings.”

One change to Pizza Del Re that Kapbardhi said was “a tough decision” is that the restaurant will no longer have arcade games.

“It’s a challenge to keep [the dining area] clean to our standards when you have those in there,” Kapbardhi said. “I really hate to do this — I remember them being there when I went to Pizza Del Re as a kid — but we want to ensure a clean dining area.”

Another factor in removing the arcade games was that they were not owned by Pizza Del Re’s previous owners.

“It made the decision easier, because we were already on the fence about keeping them,” Kapbardhi said. “The company that owned the machines already had taken them out.”

Although the arcade games will be gone, Kapbardhi said that they will be adding TVs to the dining areas so that people can watch sports or other programming while they enjoy the pizza buffet. The meeting or gathering room adjacent to the dining area and buffet will also remain as an option for those planning events, Kapbardhi said. Aside from the swap in entertainment options, he reiterated that he does not plan on changing the recipe, buffet, or any of the dining options when the restaurant reopens, and that when they begin training staff, they’ll be learning from the previous owners.

“They’ve already helped in several areas when they didn’t have to,” Kapbardhi said of the previous owners of Pizza Del Re. He said that even though the sale agreement called for some amount of training from the restaurant’s previous owners, he believes that they would have offered to help anyways and said they’ve been extremely helpful during the transition.

While no staff has been hired yet, Kapbardhi expects that job postings will go up in the next few weeks as they continue to make progress on renovating the dining area of the restaurant. He said that they have some existing staff ready to move in, and the previous owners have also given them a list of employees to contact in case they want to come back. Kapbardhi said that no prior employees have reached out looking to come back yet, but he would “accept any previous staff for sure” once they are ready to hire.

Kapbardhi’s other restaurant, Dhimiters, is known for its food truck, which is present at dozens of Chippewa Valley events throughout the summer. Kapbardhi said that he doesn’t have plans to do a Pizza Del Re food truck, although it could be a possibility in the future. Right now, his focus is on completing everything to get the restaurant open, and while he doesn’t have a firm date in mind, he hopes to have the buffet serving up its trademark pizza in late August or early September.

In the meantime, Kapbardhi said that while people in the Chippewa Valley wait for the return of Pizza Del Re, they can enjoy a gyro from Dhimiters or the food truck this summer. A full list of events that you can find the food truck at is available on the Dhimiters website.

Pizza Del Re was founded by Keith and Sally Carlson in 1976, who owned the restaurant for 45 years before deciding to put it up for sale in 2021.

