The Power of “Purr-suasion” | Madison firefighters save cat stuck on roof

Madison firefighter saves cat stuck on the roof of an apartment building, on June 23, 2022.
Madison firefighter saves cat stuck on the roof of an apartment building, on June 23, 2022.(Madison Fire Department)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Firefighters are famous for helping cats stuck in trees, but this time they needed to scale the side of an apartment building to get to one found lying in a rain gutter.

The Madison Fire Department described the cat as “in obvious distress” as a firefighter climbed three stories on a ladder to reach it.

“Using her powers of “purr-suasion,” the firefighter was able to calm the cat, pick it up, and bring it back down to its owners,” the fire department wrote in its statement on the rescue.

The firefighters were alerted to the stranded feline last Thursday afternoon while they were at Owl Creek Park. Two people approached them shortly after three o’clock, saying their cat was stranded on the roof. A picture shared by the fire department showed the white-and-brown cat calling out.

After calming it down, the firefighter was able to pick the cat up and carry it down to safety – but not before on quick photo together.

Madison firefighter saves cat stuck on the roof of an apartment building, on June 23, 2022.
Madison firefighter saves cat stuck on the roof of an apartment building, on June 23, 2022.(Madison Fire Department)

