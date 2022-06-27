RCU Foundation announces Rock The Riverfront Charity vote results and event recap

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (PRESS RELEASE) - The RCU Foundation announced that local charities will receive $27,500 following the 2022 Rock the Riverfront featuring the Charity Classic. This year’s event benefited three Veteran-focused charities that work with Veterans and their families to provide needed items and support services throughout a Veteran’s life after active service. The RCU Foundation is proud to give back to those who have served and the organizations that advocate for making a difference in Veterans’ lives.

Registered participants received one free vote at the time of registration; additional votes were available to be purchased online at $2 each. Chippewa Valley Veterans Tribute Foundation earned 42% of the votes and will be awarded a $15,000 donation, Sofas for Service earned 39% of the votes and will receive $7,500, and Wisconsin Veterans Home at Chippewa Falls will receive $5,000 after earning 19% of the vote.

The RCU Foundation’s Rock the Riverfront featuring the Charity Classic includes a 10K and 2 mile walk/run, a youth race, virtual adult and kid’s challenges, the increasingly popular Rock Hunt. The race is on until Sunday, July 17th at 11:59 p.m.! Due to the weather, the in-person Rock the Riverfront events on Saturday, June 25 were canceled. However, the RCU Foundation is excited to offer the opportunity for all registered participants to complete their race virtually. Participants will be able to qualify their times for their age group and win a medal. Additional information can be found at rcu.org/Race.

The RCU Foundation’s Rock the Riverfront Classic Rock Hunt sponsored by Market & Johnson ended on the afternoon of Friday, June 24. Brian Heath and his children Gavin, Lincoln and Everley took home the $500 prize. Together, they found the rock hiding near the staircase in Anson Park in Jim Falls, WI. The family enjoyed working together each day to figure out the clues and exploring new areas on their hunt.

The RCU Foundation is thankful for the community’s support of the event and its three Veteran-focused charity beneficiaries! Save the date for next year’s Rock the Riverfront on Saturday, June 24, 2023.

Learn more about the 2022 Rock the Riverfront charity partners and how the proceeds of the event will help their organizations:

Chippewa Valley Veterans Tribute Foundation (Eau Claire)

Sofas for Service (Eau Claire)

Wisconsin Veterans Home at Chippewa Falls-Recreation Committee (Chippewa Falls)

About RCU Foundation

The RCU Foundation (Foundation) was established in 2012 to support organizations and initiatives in communities where Royal Credit Union operates in western Wisconsin and eastern Minnesota. The Foundation focuses on large-scale, capital projects that help build community and create the spaces where people come together. Focus areas include education, health, and the arts. The Foundation hosts the annual Rock the Riverfront-Charity Classic event in Eau Claire. Currently, it has awarded nearly $7 million in grants. Contact foundation@rcu.org for more information.

About Royal Credit Union

Royal Credit Union is a federally insured credit union proudly serving over 250,000 Members in Minnesota and Wisconsin. Royal is driven by a core ideology built on a strong purpose and values. You can open an account or apply for a low-rate loan at Royal Credit Union if you live or work in 26 counties in western Wisconsin or 16 counties in Minnesota. Counties served in Wisconsin include Adams, Ashland, Bayfield, Barron, Buffalo, Burnett, Chippewa, Clark, Douglas, Dunn, Eau Claire, Jackson, Lincoln, Marathon, Pepin, Pierce, Polk, Portage, Price, Rusk, Sawyer, St. Croix, Taylor, Trempealeau, Washburn, and Wood. Counties served in Minnesota include Anoka, Carver, Chisago, Dakota, Goodhue, Hennepin, Isanti, Olmsted, Pine, Ramsey, Scott, Sherburne, Wabasha, Washington, Winona and Wright. Realtors in the state of Wisconsin or Minnesota are also eligible to join the credit union. Visit rcu.org or call Royal Credit Union at 800-341-9911 for more information.

