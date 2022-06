EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Please give Rita Stewart the Sunshine Award. Rita is the most selfless person I’ve ever met. She is retired and puts in many hours catering for Billy’s Grill and Catering. She is the one I can always count on to help when I’m in a pinch. She will do anything for anyone as long as it puts a smile on someone’s face.

Samantha Rogge

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.