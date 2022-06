EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like Steve Smith to receive the Sunshine Award. Steve is an EMT who goes above and beyond, both on and off duty. Roughly a week ago, my daughter was injured, and Steve did not hesitate to stop and help. He saved the day and I want it known how much it meant to me. Thank you, Steve.

Donny Mier

