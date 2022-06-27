Advertisement

Wisconsin Democrats focus ire on Republican Sen. Johnson

Wisconsin Democrats looking to unseat Republican Sen. Ron Johnson are focusing their attacks on him, and not each other ahead of August’s primary.
Lining the steps inside the La Crosse Center, delegates at the Democratic State Convention rallied Saturday afternoon in support of abortion rights.
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 8:45 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Democrats looking to unseat Republican Sen. Ron Johnson are focusing their attacks on him, and not each other, as each of the eight candidates make their case to party activists at the state convention held six weeks before the primary.

The Democratic Senate candidates on Sunday blasted Johnson for his attempt to deliver fake Republican Electoral College ballots, his skepticism over COVID-19 vaccines, his opposition to gun control measures and his support for overturning Roe v. Wade.

Polls show a tight Democratic primary between Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes and Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry.

