Wisconsin SeniorCare to fully cover pharmacy vaccinations

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin heathcare program, SeniorCare, was approved to cover certain vaccinations done in pharmacies on Monday, Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Governor Tony Evers announced.

SeniorCare recieved approval from Centers for Medicare and Medicaide (CMS) to cover vaccines performed at pharmacies that protect against shingles, tetnus, meningitus, and Hepatitis A and B.

These are all vaccines that are reccomended for adults aged 65+ by the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP).

Governor Evers said this is just the latest push in ensuring health coverage for aging and older adults.

“Access to health care shouldn’t just be for the healthy and the wealthy, and that’s why we’ve worked hard to expand coverage for aging and older adults by fully funding SeniorCare, pushing for BadgerCare expansion, and proposing comprehensive legislation to reduce prescription drug prices,” Evers said on Monday.

He added that “Requiring SeniorCare to cover vaccines is another important step in ensuring older adults can get the care they need and stay healthy.

Wisconsin DHS said that members with other insurance that covers vaccines, like Medicare Part D, must use their primary coverage first and then SeniorCare will cover remaining copays or deductibles.

However, SeniorCare members with Medicare Part B coverage must continue to get some vaccines like those that protect from flu, pneumonia or COVID-19 at the doctor’s office.

