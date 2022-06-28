Advertisement

2 workers trapped in trench collapse in Texas

A trench collapse in Jarrell, Texas, has trapped two workers.
A trench collapse in Jarrell, Texas, has trapped two workers.(Royden Ogletree for KWTX)
By Rosemond Crown, Royden Ogletree and Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JARRELL, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - Two people are trapped about 17 feet underground after a trench collapsed Tuesday morning, KWTX reported.

An official at the scene said the call was received at about 8:40 a.m.

The collapse happened at a construction site near the interstate.

An official said the status of the workers buried and the cause of the collapse are unknown at this time.

The Round Rock, Georgetown, Austin, Temple and Salado fire departments are working to rescue the individuals.

Copyright 2022 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to a report of a shooting inside the Subway restaurant in downtown Atlanta...
Subway worker killed, another injured over too much mayo, store owner says
Pizza Del Re, which has been closed since September 2021, is targeting a reopening of late...
New Pizza Del Re owner targets late summer reopening
Film titled "What was Uniroyal" debuts, highlighting the impact of the Uniroyal Tire Plant on...
Uniroyal Tire Plant closure, 30 years later
The 16th hole at SentryWorld in Stevens Point, Wisconsin.
2023 U.S. Senior Open Championship coming to Wisconsin
Police block the scene where a semitrailer with multiple dead bodies were discovered, Monday,...
50 migrants die after trailer abandoned in Texas heat

Latest News

Police block the scene where a semitrailer with multiple dead bodies were discovered, Monday,...
50 migrants die after trailer abandoned in Texas heat
The Coast Guard rescued seven people after their boat was hit by lightning.
CAUGHT ON CAM: 7 saved from boat after lightning strike
Former Republican U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry of Nebraska was sentenced Tuesday for lying to...
Ex-GOP Rep. Fortenberry gets probation for lying to feds
Cassidy Hutchinson, a top former aide to Trump White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, is seen...
LIVE: Jan. 6 panel to hear from aide in Trump’s White House who saw burned documents
Republican state Attorney General Herbert Slatery filed an emergency motion on Friday to allow...
Court lets Tennessee 6-week abortion ban take effect