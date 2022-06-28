Advertisement

Advanced heart valve procedure changes Coon Valley woman’s life

(WBAY)
By Kylie Jacobs
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Coon Valley mother was able to keep an active lifestyle - and her life, thanks to an innovative heart valve procedure she was able to receive at UW Health.

Holly Herlitzke was born with a heart defect that caused her aortic valve to narrow over time, leaving her with two choices. One of these choices would involve a mechanical valve placed into her heart that would require medications for the rest of her life and make physical activity challenging.

The second option, recommended by her cardiologist, took her to UW Health. The “Ross” procedure replaces a person’s damaged aortic valve with their own pulmonary valve, then the pulmonary valve gets replaced with a deceased donor’s pulmonary valve. Following proper recovery of this procedure, a person can expect a normal life span, good blood flow and a low risk of blood clots.

According to UW Health cardiothoracic surgeon Dr. Petros Anagnostopoulos, Herlitzke was the perfect candidate for this surgery.

“The Ross procedure is perfect for active adults under 50, in part because it does not often require medications like blood thinners that can make exercise and other daily activities more challenging or risky,” Anagnostopoulos said. “And we are one of the busiest programs in the Midwest for this surgery.”

After being referred to UW Health by her own cardiologist in La Crosse, Herlitzke chose to have the procedure done in Madison. The UW Health Congenital Heart Program is considered a specialized referral for this procedure, so patients from across the United States come in for the surgery.

The procedure took place in December 2021. Since then, Herlitzke continues to live an active lifestyle with her family and has started to run as well. She hopes to run a 5K sometime in 2022.

Visit UWHealth.org to learn more about the Ross procedure.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to a report of a shooting inside the Subway restaurant in downtown Atlanta...
Subway worker killed, another injured over too much mayo, store owner says
The 16th hole at SentryWorld in Stevens Point, Wisconsin.
2023 U.S. Senior Open Championship coming to Wisconsin
Pizza Del Re, which has been closed since September 2021, is targeting a reopening of late...
New Pizza Del Re owner targets late summer reopening
Film titled "What was Uniroyal" debuts, highlighting the impact of the Uniroyal Tire Plant on...
Uniroyal Tire Plant closure, 30 years later
Police block the scene where a semitrailer with multiple dead bodies were discovered, Monday,...
51 migrants die after trailer abandoned in San Antonio heat

Latest News

Darrell Brooks, the man accused of killing six people and injuring dozens more in the Waukesha...
Waukesha Parade suspect Darrell Brooks returns to court regarding court-ordered mental health evaluations
For veterans 4th of July Celebrations can be triggering if they struggle with Post Traumatic...
Celebrating the 4th of July with Veterans
Governor Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul filed a lawsuit to challenge the 1849...
Gov. Evers and AG Kaul challenge Wisconsin abortion law
Gov. Tony Evers announces a lawsuit to block Wisconsin's abortion law, on June 28, 2022.
Evers, Kaul file lawsuit to block Wisconsin’s abortion law