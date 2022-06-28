Boys and Girls Club of Chippewa Falls receives $100,000

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -The Boys and Girls Club of Chippewa Falls just moved into its new building a few months ago and now it’s getting help to expand.

The Royal Credit Union Foundation gave the club a $100,000 donation Tuesday. The club moved into the new building on Bridgewater Avenue in April. Plans for the expansion include adding more indoor, outdoor and green spaces for children.

Leaders at the Chippewa Falls club say that currently the building can serve 100 kids a day, but with the expansion, could serve up to 200.

“A little over a year ago was the first time that we kind of walked into this space and started to explore the possibility of what it could look like. And seeing all the design and architecture plans come together is, is, just really cool. And all I can see is all the kids that we’re going to be able to serve. And it’s just really exciting,” Mollie Hogan, Center Director in Chippewa Falls, said.

The Boys and Girls Club of Chippewa Falls says it also plans to add a separate area for teens focused on career and future planning.

