Cameron woman sentenced in child trafficking case

BARRON, Wis. (WEAU) - A Cameron woman accused of offering a child for a man to have sex with in exchange for drugs and money is sentenced in Barron County Circuit Court Tuesday.

35-year-old Amanda Eyman of Cameron pleaded guilty to an amended charge of child neglect and was sentenced to 30 days in jail and three years of probation, according to online court records.

According to the criminal complaint filed with the original charge of trafficking a child in 2021, Eyman is accused of offering a child for a man, 36-year-old Paul Osterman of Rhinelander, to have sex with in exchange for drugs and money. This attempted exchange took place through a social media app and is part of a larger investigation into Osterman.

Eyman was charged in January 2021 with trafficking of a child as a party to a crime, a Wisconsin Class C felony, according to online court records. The amended charge of child neglect for failing to provide necessary care was filed under the classification of a Class I felony. According to Wisconsin statute, the penalty section for the charge states that the natural and probable consequences of the violation would be a harm, although the harm did not actually occur since the child was not older than six when the violation occurred. The amended charge that Eyman was sentenced for Tuesday carries a lower maximum sentence and penalty. The original charge would have carried a maximum prison sentence of 40 years and a maximum fine of $100,000.

Osterman is charged with trafficking of a child in Marathon County, where he is being held on a $10,000 cash and $40,000 signature bond ahead of a July 28 status conference in court. Osterman had a similar charge dismissed without prejudice on June 20 in Lincoln County. Osterman plead guilty earlier in April to a federal charge of sex trafficking of children and will be sentenced July 20. Osterman is not currently charged with any crimes in Barron County.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice Department of Criminal Investigation used data from Osterman’s phone and the social media app Meet Me to bring forward the charges. Investigators said Osterman used the Meet Me app to offer money in exchange for sex with young girls, according to court documents filed in U.S. District Court Eastern District of Wisconsin. Investigators said multiple people reported accounts run by Osterman using different aliases, including Brad Jones, Jarod, Jake James, Thor Jones, and Jake George. Charges in federal court were brought for a case involving a girl in Chicago, while the dismissed charge in Lincoln County was for attempting to arrange a meeting with a person he believed to be a 13-year-old girl from Minnesota for sex. The incidents are alleged to have taken place in 2018 and 2019.

Eyman has until July 12 to report to jail. Conditions of her release include any assessments ordered by her probation officer and must maintain absolute sobriety and not possess any firearms.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.