Advertisement

Evers approves culvert replacement project in Dunn County

(MGN)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUNN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A culvert replacement project is scheduled to soon be underway in Dunn County.

According to a media release by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, Governor Tony Evers has signed a $459,377 contract with prime contractor A-1 Excavating of Bloomer for a culvert replacement project on Wisconsin Highway 64 north of Menomonie in the Dunn County Town of Wilson.

Work on the project is scheduled to begin July 5.

The media release by the Wis. DOT says the two culvert pipes east of Wisconsin Highway 25 North and 530th Street were placed in 1982 and have “reached the end of their service lives.”

The Wis. DOT says they plan to:

  • Remove the existing pipes and replace them with a two-cell box culvert.
  • Replace the asphalt pavement on the roadway.
  • Install guardrail.

The Wis. DOT says in their media release during construction Highway 64 “will remain open to traffic, but motorists will encounter single-lane closures controlled by temporary signals.”

For more information you can visit the region’s 511 website here or the project’s 511 website here.

Construction is scheduled to be finished in Sept.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to a report of a shooting inside the Subway restaurant in downtown Atlanta...
Subway worker killed, another injured over too much mayo, store owner says
Pizza Del Re, which has been closed since September 2021, is targeting a reopening of late...
New Pizza Del Re owner targets late summer reopening
The 16th hole at SentryWorld in Stevens Point, Wisconsin.
2023 U.S. Senior Open Championship coming to Wisconsin
Film titled "What was Uniroyal" debuts, highlighting the impact of the Uniroyal Tire Plant on...
Uniroyal Tire Plant closure, 30 years later
Police block the scene where a semitrailer with multiple dead bodies were discovered, Monday,...
51 migrants die after trailer abandoned in San Antonio heat

Latest News

Wisconsin Man Recognized For Alcohol Awareness Work
Wisconsin Man Recognized For Alcohol Awareness Work (6/28/22)
B & G Club In Chippewa Falls Receives $100K
B & G Club In Chippewa Falls Receives $100K (6/28/22)
Tomah Born Learning Trail
Tomah Born Learning Trail gets a refresh
BOYS AND GIRLS CLUB OF CHIPPEWA FALLS RECEIVES $100,000
Boys and Girls Club of Chippewa Falls receives $100,000