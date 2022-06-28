Evers approves culvert replacement project in Dunn County

DUNN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A culvert replacement project is scheduled to soon be underway in Dunn County.

According to a media release by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, Governor Tony Evers has signed a $459,377 contract with prime contractor A-1 Excavating of Bloomer for a culvert replacement project on Wisconsin Highway 64 north of Menomonie in the Dunn County Town of Wilson.

Work on the project is scheduled to begin July 5.

The media release by the Wis. DOT says the two culvert pipes east of Wisconsin Highway 25 North and 530th Street were placed in 1982 and have “reached the end of their service lives.”

The Wis. DOT says they plan to:

Remove the existing pipes and replace them with a two-cell box culvert.

Replace the asphalt pavement on the roadway.

Install guardrail.

The Wis. DOT says in their media release during construction Highway 64 “will remain open to traffic, but motorists will encounter single-lane closures controlled by temporary signals.”

For more information you can visit the region’s 511 website here or the project’s 511 website here.

Construction is scheduled to be finished in Sept.

